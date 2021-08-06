MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of August 9, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 9 – 15.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at MoDOT Traveler Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. *Focus on Bridges project

U.S. Route 169 – Shoulder work from I-29 to Route E, Aug. 9 – 10

Route D – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 169 to Route 48, Aug. 11 – 12

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through September 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through August. This included intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Routes BB, TT, A, D, Z, V, U & W – Resurfacing project through August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route M – Pothole patching from Route C to the state line, Aug. 13

Buchanan County

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14), through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing from the Missouri River to 0.75 miles east of Route AC through August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-229 – Concrete replacement north and southbound from I-29 to 22nd Street, Aug. 9 – 12. This will include an around-the-clock lane closure.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through August. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 116 – Shoulder work from Route A (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69, Aug. 9 – 13

Old 36 – Pothole patching, Aug. 9 – 13

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through mid-August.

Route KK – Bridge deck repair project at the Little Chariton River Bridge west of Route 5, Aug. 9 – 12. This will be an around-the-clock lane closure.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route VV to Moses Hurt Road, Aug. 9 – 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Clinton County

Route 116 – Shoulder work from Route A to U.S. Route 69 (Caldwell County), Aug. 9 – 13

U.S. Route 69 – Pavement repairs at 4th Street in Cameron, Aug 12

Daviess County

Route TT – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 1 mile east of Route BB, Aug. 11, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair, guardrail improvements, and resurfacing westbound from east of Route 31 to Route C and eastbound from Route 33 to the Grindstone River through August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route H – Pothole patching, Aug. 9 – 11

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repairs eastbound from Maple Road to Route M, Aug. 9 – 12

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement east and westbound from the Caldwell County line to Route C, Aug. 9 – 13. This will include an around-the-clock lane closure.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Middle Fork of the Grand River, near Gentry, through mid-August.

Harrison County

U.S. Route 69 – Culvert replacement just north of Bulldog Avenue, Aug. 9

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-35, Aug. 9 – 13

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to U.S. Route 136, Aug. 11, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through August. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 11 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between Kayak and Kiowa Roads, Aug. 9 – 10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance, westbound, at the Big Turkey Creek Bridge, Aug. 9 – 13. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 129 to Marble Road, Aug. 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from between Kaddon and Ladue Roads, Aug. 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between Jaffa and Ingel Roads, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through August. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 190 – Environmental work at the Thompson Creek Bridge through August

Nodaway County

Route 71 – Pothole patching near Route B, Aug. 9

Route UU – Pothole patching, Aug. 11

Route J – CLOSED for a seal coat project from U.S. Route 136 to Route M, Aug. 12, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Putnam County

Route AA – Pavement repairs, Aug. 9 – 13

