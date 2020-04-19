Lawson teen demolishes car in attempt to avoid deer in roadway

Local News April 19, 2020 KTTN News
A Lawson resident received minor injuries when she swerved the car she was driving to avoid a deer in Ray County.

Eighteen-year-old Shiann McGuire was to seek treatment on her own.

The accident happened early Sunday on Wildlife Road in the vicinity of the Crooked River Conservation Area, which is Southwest of Knoxville. Mcguire was southbound on Wildlife Road, swerved to avoid a deer and drove off the right side of the road striking a fence and tree.

The vehicle was demolished and Mcguire was wearing a seat belt.

