A truck hauling a section of a wind turbine overturned onto its side late Saturday morning at the south junction of Highways 65 and 136 in Princeton.

The Mercer County Fire Protection District reported an oversized semi hauling a section of a windmill tower tipped onto its side after the load went off the soft shoulder. Several wreckers were called in to right the vehicle and load.

The highway patrol in St. Joseph reports no injuries during the incident.

(Photo Courtesy of Jose Lopez)

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 37 Shares