Laredo R-7 Board of Education rolls back the tax rate

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education set the district’s tax levy at a hearing before the regular meeting the evening of Monday, August 10th. The tax rate was rolled back to $6.0636.

During the regular meeting, the board increased substitute pay from $70 to $80.

Faculty and staff leave was discussed. They have a maximum of 100 days leave.

The board approved transportation routes, implementation of a late start schedule, free and reduced lunch eligibility criteria guidelines, and the Annual Secretary of the Board Report.

A transfer of funds was approved, which involved moving $10,000 from the General Incidental Fund to the Capital Projects Fund. Administrator Misty Foster reports the transfer was done to pay for roof repairs.

After an executive session for legal, student information, personnel records, and confidential records, it was announced Bobbie Novak’s resignation was accepted. She taught Music one day per week at Laredo.

Julie Jasinski was offered the position of head cook, and Catherine Lowrey was offered the position of music teacher. Foster notes Lowrey would take Novak’s position and be at the school one day each week.

