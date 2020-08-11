Mail sent to Livingston County voters causes concern from County Clerk, Sherry Parks

The Livingston County Clerk’s Office reports receiving calls regarding a mailing sent to registered Livingston County voters. The envelope has a return address of the President of the United States.

County Clerk Sherry Parks says the information in the document was not provided by her nor her staff. If the document contains accurate information, she notes it was obtained through a public record search. Livingston County voters are not required to respond. Parks advises residents to not provide any personal information unless they are familiar with the requester and not in a mailer.

Questions can be directed to the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at 646-8000 extension 3.

Reddit Share Pin Share 118 Shares