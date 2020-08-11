North Mercer School District approves 3-phase plan for re-opening

The North Mercer R-3 School District approved a reopening plan for 2020 the evening of Monday, August 10th. The plan includes three phases and will begin with Phase 1 with students returning five days per week August 24th. Adjustments will be made to the school day and procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase 1 involves no active cases of COVID-19 in the school. Kindergarten through 12th grade students will choose regular or online education. Online students will have a one-year commitment and will not be involved in extracurricular activities. The schedule will be independent of the school schedule. North Mercer has partnered with the Springfield School District to utilize the Launch Virtual Program.

Regular education will include modifications. Masks will be available but not required.

Bus drivers will check temperatures at the door. Walkers will go through a thermal scanner upon entry. Students with a temperature of at least 100 will not be allowed on the bus or be sent to the nurse to be sent home. School doors will be locked until 7:45, and students should not arrive at the school before that time. Guests, visitors, and parents must check into the office and will not be allowed anywhere in the building unless a meeting is set with a teacher or administrator.

There will be assigned seating for everything. Students will be spaced as far away as possible and facing the same direction. Gym and Music will be held outside as much as possible. Recess will be individualized and outside when possible.

Phase 2 will involve a case of COVID-19 in a North Mercer student or staff. Phase 3 will involve community spread in the school building.

More information on the reopening plan can be found on the North Mercer School District website, or, you can choose to read the plan in its entirety at the end of this article.

The board of education set the tax levy for North Mercer at $4.9620 for this year. That is an increase of seven point nine four cents from last year. The district’s assessed valuation decreased slightly to $17,802,054.

The board also set the adult lunch prices at $3.05. That is a five cent increase. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education food service recommended the change.

Kim Tate of Trenton was employed to serve as the district’s Parents as Teachers director.

The board approved the Food Service and Finance Program evaluations were approved.

The Annual Secretary of the Board Report was approved. It will be submitted to DESE.

The Special Education Assurance was also approved. It states North Mercer will comply with federal and state special education laws. This must be completed each year.

Next month’s meeting was moved from September 14th to September 10th due to a varsity softball game.

You may read the North Mercer re-opening plan by clicking HERE, which will open the plan in a new window, or you may read the plan below as embedded in this article.

Alternate Plan for Instruction 2020-2021



Reddit Share Pin Share 11 Shares