Trenton man injured in crash west of Altamont

A Trenton resident sustained injuries in a one-vehicle accident west of Altamont the morning of Tuesday, August 11th.

A private vehicle transported 31 year old Jeremy Reed to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton with what the Highway Patrol described as minor injuries.

The vehicle traveled west on U. S. Highway 69 before it ran off the right side of the road and returned to the road. Reed reportedly overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road and strike an embankment. The vehicle was totaled.

The Patrol notes Reed did not wear a safety device.

