Laredo man arrested on felony drug allegation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Laredo man on a drug-related felony charge.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 51 year old Duane Lawrence Jeffers, Junior Sunday. He was charged and served a warrant Monday on possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Bond is $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court February 26th. Court documents accuse Jeffers of possessing methamphetamine.