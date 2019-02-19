Master Gardener classes to be offered in area locations

The University of Missouri Extension will begin a series of Master Gardener classes in three Northwest Missouri locations in late March and early April.

Extension Horticulture Specialist Tim Baker of Gallatin encourages individuals interested in gardening and who have a desire to serve their community through gardening to attend the sessions Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 o’clock.

Tentative start dates for the Master Gardener classes are March 28th in Plattsburg, April 4th in Saint Joseph, and April 9th in Albany. Individuals must attend 11 trainings to be certified as Master Gardeners where they are taught about various topics, including plant growth, soils, diseases, insects, fruits, vegetables, flowers, and trees.

Master Gardeners are required to fulfill 30 hours of community service after graduation. Participants will receive a core manual of class topics on a flash drive from Extension. The manual is included in the registration fee of $110. Spouses who attend together costs $195 if a second manual is not required. The Grounds for Gardening notebook and the Core Master Gardener Manual will cost extra if paper copies are desired.

The deadline to register for the Master Gardener classes is March 26th. Call Tim Baker at 660-663-3232 or Tom Fowler of Saint Joseph at 816-279-1691 for a registration form or more information.