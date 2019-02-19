Absentee ballots for April 2nd election now available

Absentee ballots for the April 2nd Municipal Election are now available at the Grundy and Livingston County clerks offices.

Registered voters needing to vote absentee may do so during regular hours at the offices.

The county clerks offices will also be open for absentee voting the Saturday before the election, March 30th. The Grundy County Clerk’s Office will be open from 8 o’clock to noon. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office will be open from 8:30 to 12:30.

Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard says the deadline to register to vote for the April 2nd Municipal Election is March 6th. The last day for absentee ballots to be mailed is March 27th.