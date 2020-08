The Laredo Board of Aldermen voted to set the city’s tax levy at a hearing Monday, August 10th.

The 2020 levy is 99.76 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. It is made up of 69.83 cents for general revenue and 29.93 cents for streets.

This year’s tax rate for Laredo is one point one six cents higher than last year’s. The tax rate ceiling is $1.00.

