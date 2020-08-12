Trenton Board of Education accept resignations, hire new staff during closed session

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education accepted two resignations and approved multiple hirings in a closed session on the evening of Tuesday, August 11th.

The resignations were from Trenton High School Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Rachel Ferry and Rissler Elementary School Paraprofessional Socha Osborn.

Those hired include Kaitlin Ellis as a THS FACS teacher, Kim Branner as a Rissler Title 1 teacher, and Levi Marlay as a THS paraprofessional. Coaches hired were Levi Marlay as THS assistant football coach, Alexis Cook as Trenton Middle School assistant volleyball coach, Rebekah Wiggins as TMS assistant girls basketball coach, and Jeff Crowley as TMS assistant boys basketball coach. Custodians hired were Harry Barnack, Vicki Glidewell, and Rebecca Boyd.

The board also approved multiple substitutes.

