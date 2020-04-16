KTTN corrects errors in Trenton Board of Education article

KTTN incorrectly reported the results of three votes taken at the Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening.

Board Secretary Susan Leeper reports board members Corey Leeper and David Whitaker voted in favor of changing back to how hourly employees were paid before switching to annualization. Members voting against the change were Board President Doug Franklin, Vice President Brandon Gibler, and members Marcie Cutsinger, Cliff Roeder, and Dorothy Taul.

Gibler was the only member to vote no on a four-year lease for 1,000 Apple iPads, 1,000 Logitech keyboards, and 115 Apple pencils.

All board members voted for paying the bus company a 70% prorated fee for the last two bus transportation payments to cover the bus drivers’ pay during the school closure.

