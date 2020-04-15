Northern Missouri hit with double whammy as Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory issued

Scattered rain showers are expected to transition to a rain-snow mix then over to all snow across far northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri by early Thursday morning.

Periods of snow will continue through Friday morning. Several inches of snowfall is possible across northern Missouri with lighter amounts further south. Given the time of year, snowfall will primarily accumulate on vegetated surfaces; however, several inches of snowfall will allow for slick spots to develop on roadways.

The narrow band of snow is expected to develop across northern Missouri with the initial onset early Thursday morning and a heavier round developing Thursday afternoon and persisting through Thursday night. The gradient from heavy snow to little snow will be very tight, perhaps as narrow as a county across northern Missouri. Snow amounts of 6+ inches are expected along the Missouri and Iowa state line with lower amounts further south.

A WINTER STORM WARNING WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY (The counties included in the Winter Storm Warning are outlined in pink on the radar image)

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze from 5 AM Thursday continuing through 7 AM Friday.

Snow is expected to be heavy and wet, allowing it to clump to branches and weigh down any non-rigid structures like tents.

Counties included in the Winter Storm Warning include Adair, Atchison, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, and Worth counties.

A bit further south, yet still in northern Missouri, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued as well.

The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY (The counties in the Winter Weather Advisory are outlined in blue on the radar image)

Mixed precipitation is expected within the Winter Weather Advisory area with total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Counties included in the Winter Weather Advisory are Andrew, Daviess. DeKalb, Grundy, Holt, Linn, Livingston, and Macon counties.

The Winter Storm Warning is outlined in pink while the Winter Weather Advisory is outlined in blue

