Kirksville teen injured in Putnam County crash

The highway patrol reports the driver of a car was hurt when she attempted to avoid an oncoming vehicle in southeastern Putnam County.

Seventeen-year-old Audrey Danielson of Kirksville was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon four miles south of Martinstown on Highway 149. Danielson was driving a car southbound when she traveled off the right side of the road to avoid colliding with an unknown oncoming vehicle. Danielson overcorrected, went off the left side of the pavement, and overturned.

There was extensive damage to the car and Danielson was wearing a seat belt.

