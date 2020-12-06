NCMC agriculture students participate in state conference; elected PAS President and Vice President

Eight agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization (PAS) State Conference November 9-11, 2020. The conference was hosted virtually by State Fair Community College in Sedalia, MO. Over 100 students from seven Missouri community colleges and universities participated in the conference.
Calvin Basham, an NCMC student, concluded his year serving as Missouri PAS President. Abigail Neill, an NCMC student from Princeton, MO, keeps the presidency with NCMC by being elected the 2020-2021 President of Missouri PAS. Also elected was NCMC student Abby Dobbins from Bosworth, MO, as the 20-21 Vice President of Missouri PAS.
Students attending the conference were Grace Allen (Trenton), Calvin Basham (Cowgill), Morrissa Henley (Mercer), Abby Dobbins (Bosworth), Macey Jennings (Bethany), Charlcey Marks (Cameron), Abigail Neill (Princeton), and Jacob Shuck (Denver, MO).
NCMC students who qualified for the national competition have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in Madison, Wisconsin, tentatively scheduled for March 17-20, 2021. Contest results are as follows:
|Career Planning
|Grace
|Allen
|Non-Ruminant Animal Systems
|1st
|National Qualifier
|Abby
|Dobbins
|Agriculture Education
|1st
|National Qualifier
|Macey
|Jennings
|Non-Ruminant Animal Systems
|2nd
|National Qualifier
|Charlcey
|Marks
|Ruminant Animal Systems
|1st
|National Qualifier
|Abigail
|Neill
|Ruminant Animal Systems
|2nd
|National Qualifier
|Jacob
|Shuck
|Horticulture, Environmental & Natural Resource Systems
|3rd
|National Qualifier
|Career Progress
|Calvin
|Basham
|Horticulture, Environmental & Natural Resource Systems
|1st
|National Qualifier
|Morrissa
|Henley
|Non-Ruminant Animal Systems
|1st
|National Qualifier
|Employment Interview
|Calvin
|Basham
|Forestry & Natural Resources
|2nd
|National Qualifier
|Morrissa
|Henley
|Feeds & Animal Health
|Grace
|Allen
|Feeds & Animal Health
|3rd
|Abby
|Dobbins
|Agriculture Education
|1st
|National Qualifier
|Macey
|Jennings
|Feeds & Animal Health
|Charlcey
|Marks
|Feeds & Animal Health
|1st
|National Qualifier
|Abigail
|Neill
|Livestock Production
|1st
|National Qualifier
|Jacob
|Shuck
|Forestry & Natural Resources
|1st
|National Qualifier
|2020 – 2021 State Officers
|Abigail
|Neill
|President
|Abby
|Dobbins
|Vice President
|Specialist Contests
|Top 5 Individuals
|Calvin
|Basham
|Crops
|1st
|Abigail
|Neill
|Livestock
|1st
|Jacob
|Shuck
|Crops
|5th
|Committee
|Delegates
|Maycee
|Jennings
|Grace
|Allen
|Advisors
|Jack
|Green
|Rustin
|Jumps
The North Central Missouri College Agriculture Department offers Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Arts transfer degree programs, which emphasize Agriculture Natural Resources, Ag Business, Crop Production, Livestock, and Equine Management.