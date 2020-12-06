NCMC agriculture students participate in state conference; elected PAS President and Vice President

Local News December 6, 2020 KTTN News
NCMC PAS 2021 President and Vice President Neill and Dobbins
Eight agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization (PAS) State Conference November 9-11, 2020. The conference was hosted virtually by State Fair Community College in Sedalia, MO. Over 100 students from seven Missouri community colleges and universities participated in the conference.

Calvin Basham, an NCMC student, concluded his year serving as Missouri PAS President. Abigail Neill, an NCMC student from Princeton, MO, keeps the presidency with NCMC by being elected the 2020-2021 President of Missouri PAS. Also elected was NCMC student Abby Dobbins from Bosworth, MO, as the 20-21 Vice President of Missouri PAS.

Students attending the conference were Grace Allen (Trenton), Calvin Basham (Cowgill), Morrissa Henley (Mercer), Abby Dobbins (Bosworth), Macey Jennings (Bethany), Charlcey Marks (Cameron), Abigail Neill (Princeton), and Jacob Shuck (Denver, MO).

NCMC students who qualified for the national competition have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in Madison, Wisconsin, tentatively scheduled for March 17-20, 2021. Contest results are as follows:

 

Career Planning      
 
Grace Allen Non-Ruminant Animal Systems 1st National Qualifier
Abby Dobbins Agriculture Education 1st National Qualifier
Macey Jennings Non-Ruminant Animal Systems 2nd National Qualifier
Charlcey Marks Ruminant Animal Systems 1st National Qualifier
Abigail Neill Ruminant Animal Systems 2nd National Qualifier
Jacob Shuck Horticulture, Environmental & Natural Resource Systems 3rd National Qualifier
 
Career Progress      
 
Calvin Basham Horticulture, Environmental & Natural Resource Systems 1st National Qualifier
Morrissa Henley Non-Ruminant Animal Systems 1st National Qualifier
 
Employment Interview      
 
Calvin Basham Forestry & Natural Resources 2nd National Qualifier
Morrissa Henley Feeds & Animal Health  
Grace Allen Feeds & Animal Health 3rd  
Abby Dobbins Agriculture Education 1st National Qualifier
Macey Jennings Feeds & Animal Health  
Charlcey Marks Feeds & Animal Health 1st National Qualifier
Abigail Neill Livestock Production 1st National Qualifier
Jacob Shuck Forestry & Natural Resources 1st National Qualifier
         
2020 – 2021 State Officers      
 
Abigail Neill President  
Abby Dobbins Vice President  
 
Specialist Contests Top 5 Individuals    
 
Calvin Basham Crops 1st  
Abigail Neill Livestock 1st  
Jacob Shuck Crops 5th  
 
Committee        
Delegates Maycee Jennings  
Grace Allen  
Advisors Jack Green  
Rustin Jumps  

 

The North Central Missouri College Agriculture Department offers Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Arts transfer degree programs, which emphasize Agriculture Natural Resources, Ag Business, Crop Production, Livestock, and Equine Management.

 

