NCMC agriculture students participate in state conference; elected PAS President and Vice President

Eight agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization (PAS) State Conference November 9-11, 2020. The conference was hosted virtually by State Fair Community College in Sedalia, MO. Over 100 students from seven Missouri community colleges and universities participated in the conference.

Calvin Basham, an NCMC student, concluded his year serving as Missouri PAS President. Abigail Neill, an NCMC student from Princeton, MO, keeps the presidency with NCMC by being elected the 2020-2021 President of Missouri PAS. Also elected was NCMC student Abby Dobbins from Bosworth, MO, as the 20-21 Vice President of Missouri PAS.

Students attending the conference were Grace Allen (Trenton), Calvin Basham (Cowgill), Morrissa Henley (Mercer), Abby Dobbins (Bosworth), Macey Jennings (Bethany), Charlcey Marks (Cameron), Abigail Neill (Princeton), and Jacob Shuck (Denver, MO).

NCMC students who qualified for the national competition have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in Madison, Wisconsin, tentatively scheduled for March 17-20, 2021. Contest results are as follows:

Career Planning Grace Allen Non-Ruminant Animal Systems 1st National Qualifier Abby Dobbins Agriculture Education 1st National Qualifier Macey Jennings Non-Ruminant Animal Systems 2nd National Qualifier Charlcey Marks Ruminant Animal Systems 1st National Qualifier Abigail Neill Ruminant Animal Systems 2nd National Qualifier Jacob Shuck Horticulture, Environmental & Natural Resource Systems 3rd National Qualifier Career Progress Calvin Basham Horticulture, Environmental & Natural Resource Systems 1st National Qualifier Morrissa Henley Non-Ruminant Animal Systems 1st National Qualifier Employment Interview Calvin Basham Forestry & Natural Resources 2nd National Qualifier Morrissa Henley Feeds & Animal Health Grace Allen Feeds & Animal Health 3rd Abby Dobbins Agriculture Education 1st National Qualifier Macey Jennings Feeds & Animal Health Charlcey Marks Feeds & Animal Health 1st National Qualifier Abigail Neill Livestock Production 1st National Qualifier Jacob Shuck Forestry & Natural Resources 1st National Qualifier 2020 – 2021 State Officers Abigail Neill President Abby Dobbins Vice President Specialist Contests Top 5 Individuals Calvin Basham Crops 1st Abigail Neill Livestock 1st Jacob Shuck Crops 5th Committee Delegates Maycee Jennings Grace Allen Advisors Jack Green Rustin Jumps

The North Central Missouri College Agriculture Department offers Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Arts transfer degree programs, which emphasize Agriculture Natural Resources, Ag Business, Crop Production, Livestock, and Equine Management.

