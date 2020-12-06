Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of five area residents

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested Saturday night in Daviess County and accused of felony counts of possessing marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and expired vehicle registration.

Nineteen-year-old Blayne Pace was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Galt and Humpreys residents were arrested Saturday evening in Harrison County. Forty-four-year-old Floyd Jarrett of Galt was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, speeding, no seat belt, and no proof of insurance. Forty-five-year-old Brian McDonald of Humphreys was accused of felony counts of possessing a controlled substance and a firearm, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt.

McDonald and Jarrett were taken to the Harrison County Jail.

An Albany resident, 29-year old Dana Weddle, was arrested early Saturday in DeKalb County and accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and littering. Weddle was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A Kirksville resident, 38-year-old Brandon Brewer, was arrested late Friday night in Grundy County and accused of felony counts of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Brewer was taken to the Grundy County Detention Center.

A Cameron resident, 52-year old Jimmie Gorham, was arrested late Friday night in Clinton County and accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to dim headlights. Gorham was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

Related