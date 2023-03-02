Kirksville Polar Plunge raises $29,500 for Special Olympics Missouri

The 18th Annual Kirksville Polar Plunge on Feb. 25 at Thousand Hills State Park was a splashing success, raising $29,500 to date. A total of 148 brave men and women from around the area donned disco-themed costumes and swimwear to take the chilly dip. Their Reason for Freezin’… the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO).

Online fundraising is still ongoing. Organizers of the Plunge still hope to raise an additional $2,500 to reach the goal of $32,000. Donations can be made here.

“What a rush,” Plunger Eric Rowland said. “It was colder and more shocking than I thought it would be, but I will be back.”

Top individual fundraisers included the following:

1st Place Fundraiser – Patty Sutton: $2,000

Top Fundraising Team – Dream Magic: $3,100

Top Law Enforcement Team – Moberly Correctional Center: $3,035

Competition for the Golden Plunger was steep this year. Participants were encouraged to come in costume and compete for the chance to take home the “Golden Plunger.”



Group 1st Place – The 70’s Groovy Outfits: Moberly Correctional Center



Individual 1st Place – Angel Ransom: Rainbow Bright Hollister SOMO was lucky to have one Plunge Ambassador helping out with this event. Our Plunge Ambassador for this year’s Plunge was Patty Sutton. She spent months promoting the event, and she also took home some hardware! Sutton was the top individual fundraiser, and her team was the top team fundraiser. Way to go Patty.

“Thank you to everyone that donated and supported Special Olympics Missouri athletes just like me,” Sutton said.

This year’s event was hosted by the Maryville Treatment Center and the St. Joseph Police Department. Sponsors were Sunshine Electronic Display, Hillyards, The St. Joe Sertoma Club, Randolph Seating and Mobility, Weaver Overhead Door, R/S Electric, and Cosentino’s Price Chopper.

For more information about the Polar Plunge, visit www.somo.org/plunge.