King City man arrested on allegation of 16 counts of forgery

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a King City man in Gentry County Tuesday morning on several felony warrants, including one on 16 counts of forgery.

The other warrants for 60-year-old Michael Wood included one on two counts of tampering with a judicial officer, one on driving while intoxicated, and another on driving while revoked. His bond was set at $15,000 cash or corporate surety on the forgery and tampering with a judicial officer charges.

Wood is scheduled for court in Gentry County June 26th on the charges.

There was a capias warrant for the DWI and driving while revoked charges, and there is no bond for them. Wood is scheduled for July 11th on those charges.