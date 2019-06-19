Missouri Department of Conservation to offer kayak class in Livingston County

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free hands-on kayak class in Livingston County next month.

Individuals at least 12 years old can participate in the class, to focus on using simple kayaks that are paddled, at Pike’s Lake at the Poosey Conservation Area July 11th.

There will be two sessions: one in the morning from 9 to 11 o’clock and the other that evening from 5:30 to 7:30. Kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will be provided and canoes will also be available if participants want to try paddling a canoe.

Families are invited to attend but space is limited for the kayak class. Reserve spots online by CLICKING HERE.

Call the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Chillicothe office for more information at 660-646-6122.