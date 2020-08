A Kansas City resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Macon County

Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Loeffler was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and less than ten grams of marijuana, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, failure to register a motor vehicle and two misdemeanor Shelby County warrants for traffic violations.

Loeffler was being held in Macon County.

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares