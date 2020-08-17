Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion barrow owned my Chillicothe and Savannah 4-H members

Payton Rodgers, daughter of Blaine and Melissa Rodgers, is the exhibitor of the 2020 Grand Champion Barrow at the Missouri State Fair Youth Livestock Show. Payton is from Savannah and is a member of the Kodiak Kadettes 4-H Club. Payton’s prize-winning Barrow weighed 289 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Barrow honor went to Connor Keithley of Chillicothe. He is the son of Chad and Betsy Keithley and is a member of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter. Connor’s Barrow weighed 292 pounds.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, both Payton Rodgers and Connor Keithley will sell their Barrows in two of eleven lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture Scholarship Program.

