Lawson teen life-flighted after being ejected from overturning car; accused of DWI

A teenager from Lawson was injured when he was ejected from an overturning car in rural Clinton County.

Eighteen-year-old Robert Becker of Lawson received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight) to the Truman Medical Center.

The crash happened before sunrise on Sunday when Becker was eastbound on Route PPbwhen the car crossed the center line, traveled across the westbound lane, and went off the road. The car then re-entered the road where it overturned causing Becker to be ejected.

The car went off the south side of the road and was demolished in the Sunday morning wreck at 5:42 am, four miles east of Holt.

An arrest report issued by the Highway Patrol accused Robert Becker of driving while intoxicated. He was released for medical treatment.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Lawson Police, and Lawson Fire and Rescue.

