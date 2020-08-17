Chillicothe teen taken to hospital after crashing on I-435 ramp

A Chillicothe teenager was injured late Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident on an Interstate 435 ramp to Interstate 29 in Platte County.

Eighteen-year-old Christy Wiegand received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to North Kansas City Hospital.

The car was northbound when it traveled off the right side of the highway and struck two delineator posts. After impact, the driver apparently over-corrected causing the car to go off the right side of the road, down an embankment, and impact two trees before coming to a stop.

The car was demolished in the crash at 5:30 pm Sunday and the patrol report noted Wiegand was not using a seat belt.

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares