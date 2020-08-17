Princeton Chamber of Commerce to host open-air music this Saturday

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will host an open-air concert this Saturday evening, August 22, 2020. The event will feature traditional German music of Karl Schoeder followed by local Christian Band Steadfast Grace.

Those attending can have dinner served on-site by Norm’s Barbecue with fresh-squeezed lemonade to be provided by the Princeton chamber of commerce.

The events Saturday evening run from 5 o’clock until 6:30 at the Princeton square.

All donations made will be used to do much-needed work on the roof of the Cow Palace community building in Princeton.

Anyone with questions may contact Princeton Chamber President Amy Cool at 816 449 0677 or send a message on Facebook through the Princeton Missouri Chamber of Commerce page.

