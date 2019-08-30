Judge extends block on CAFO rule until September 16

(Brownfield Ag News: Julie Harker) – A Missouri judge has extended his order blocking the new CAFO law from going into effect.

Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green has extended the order until September 16thon the date he plans to have a ruling.

The law prevents counties from imposing stricter rules on concentrated animal feeding operations than state law allows through the Department of Natural Resources. Opponents say the DNR does not enforce its regulations and counties should be allowed to have their own specific environmental regulations regarding CAFOs.

The law was to have gone into effect on Wednesday.