Audio: Soybean fields looks surprising clean

(Brownfield article by Mark Dorenkamp) Many farmers have been surprised by how clean their soybean fields look given the challenges this spring.

Jeff Moon with Corteva Agriscience says while planting delays and the corresponding late fieldwork was frustrating, it did help suppress weeds.

“When we can delay that tillage pass, we take out a lot of weeds that may have germinated early. So that helps get good control from the beginning.”

He tells Brownfield the rapid adoption of multiple sites of action has also made a difference.

“Realizing that we need something else out there besides just a contact herbicide to take out weeds. We need to add that layered residual herbicide along with it to keep that clean field going. And I think that’s had an impact as well.”

Moon, who works in Minnesota and Wisconsin, says certain weeds like waterhemp could still be a problem because of the lateness of the growing season.