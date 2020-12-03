Joni Oaks appointed as North Central Missouri College’s new Registrar

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Joni Oaks from Newtown, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Director of Records and Enrollment/Registrar. Joni, an alumna of NCMC, has worked for NCMC since 2007 and holds a Master’s in Business from Western Governors University. Before moving into the Registrar role, Joni served as the Assistant Registrar. Joni replaces Linda Brown, who recently retired after 35 years at the college.

“Joni’s progression to the Registrar role has resulted in a smooth transition,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Kristen Alley. “Linda Brown did an excellent job to build the Department to where it is today, and Joni will carry on that legacy and continue to build on that strong foundation. The Registrar’s role is critical for tracking, compliance, record-keeping, and communication with students, resulting in timely progress and graduation. Joni is skilled in all of those areas and will be exemplary in her new role. Together with the new Assistant Registrar, Megan Miller, I am confident the Department will continue to grow and provide the best possible education and service to our campus community.”

Joni began her new role on November 2, 2020. Joni said, “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity, and very excited, to advance into the role as Registrar at NCMC. Collaborating on an advanced level with my colleagues, and broadening the available technology through the Registrar’s Office to further assist our students are a few of the things I am looking forward to the most.”

Related