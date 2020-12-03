Charges filed in Chillicothe against man from Washington state

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A man has been charged in Livingston County following an attempted traffic stop in Chillicothe the night of December 2nd of a vehicle reported as unregistered by law enforcement. Online court information shows 57-year old David Dale Straub faces a felony charge of resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Bond is $7,500 cash only.

Sergeant Jeremy Stephens reported officers attempted to stop an unregistered vehicle in the 1900 block of North Washington Street, but the vehicle failed to stop and continued north on Washington. It traveled to Kelsey Reeter Road and turned around to go south on Washington before stopping in the 1000 block. Stephens said the driver did not exit and failed to follow officer commands. He noted the driver was assisted from the vehicle, resisted arrest, and was taken into custody. The man was believed to be from Washington, and Washington law enforcement had described him as being violent, having made threats to kill law enforcement.

A probable cause statement from Chillicothe Police Officer Ean Clevenger says Straub has three active warrants out of Lewis County, Washington for burglary, possession of methamphetamine, and harassment of a criminal justice participant performing official duties. He also has an active protective order against him from Lewis County, Washington, which prohibits him from possessing and/or purchasing a firearm. Clevenger reports officers located a loaded rifle behind Straub’s driver’s seat.

The man was treated for an injury received when he allegedly resisted arrest. Police report no officers, citizens, or property was injured or harmed.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol assisted.

