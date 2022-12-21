Jeremy Clevenger and Drew Smith present program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jeremy Clevenger and Drew Smith presented the program at the Dec. 15 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Orsmby presided at the meeting, Brian Upton was the sergeant at arms and Dan Wilford gave the prayer.

Clevenger, a certified public accountant, recently established an accounting office in Trenton, Clevenger, and Associates, after purchases of both the Sager Tax Service and the firm of Lockridge and Constant. Clevenger works in the offices at Chillicothe while Smith is with the firm in Trenton. Clevenger said he has been involved in the accounting business since he was 16, working with his father, who was a CPA in the Parkville area. He established an office in Chillicothe in 2014, when he purchased the accounting business of Scott Stephens, then came to Trenton in 2021 when he purchased the tax business belonging to the late Pam and Dean Sager. The purchase of Lockridge and Constant at Trenton was made during the past summer. There are 25 employees at all of the Clevenger and Associate offices. Bruce Constant, one of the owners of Lockridge and Associates, is remaining with the Trenton office and will also continue offering financial services.

Smith works at the Trenton office and is currently studying for his CPA exam. Both Smith and Clevenger are involved in the Boy Scout program, which is how they met. Clevenger is also a member of the Chillicothe Rotary Club and Smith has applied for membership in the Trenton club.

During the business meeting, Daniel Gott and Doug Tye were presented with a Paul Harris Fellow. The Paul Harris Fellow is awarded to members in recognition of their service to Rotary International, with a $1,000 donation to RI having been made by either themselves or by others on their behalf. The Trenton Rotary Club is a 100 percent Paul Harris Fellow club, meaning all members have received at least one Paul Harris designation.

The club will meet again at noon on Thursday, Dec. 22 in the BTC Bank community room. Trenton’s own Santa Claus, Tom Stickler, will present the program.

Related