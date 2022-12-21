Chillicothe Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff report on “Shop With a Cop” project

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

More than 70 children participated in the annual Shop with A Cop in Chillicothe recently.

The Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Chillicothe Kiwanis Club, Chillicothe R-2 School District, Chillicothe Elks, and Chillicothe Walmart for the event.

The Chillicothe Police Department reports the event helps change the lives of the children and officers involved. The department’s goal “is to make a great and trusting relationship with the public and the children.”

