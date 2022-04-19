Jeff Case named director of Northern Missouri Research, Extension and Education Center

Jeff Case has been named director of the Northern Missouri Research, Extension, and Education Center, effective May 2. The Northern Missouri REEC is one of the four research, Extension, and education centers of the Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station at the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.

Case is vice president at Enterprise Bank and Trust, managing and building the agricultural lending portfolio throughout Missouri, Kansas, and Iowa. He also served as state director and Midwest regional chairman for USDA Rural Development from 2017-to 2021 and has worked as vice president for both Rabo AgriFinance and FCS Financial. Case also has been an adult agricultural education instructor, coordinating joint education programs with the University of Missouri. USDA Rural Development focused on initiatives including rural broadband during his tenure as state director; he received the Excellence Award from the USDA undersecretary in 2020 and the Innovation Excellence Award in 2018.

“We are pleased to welcome Jeff to the Northern Missouri REEC as director,” said Shibu Jose, CAFNR associate dean for research and director of the Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station. “His experience in agricultural leadership, education and research, as well as leadership in rural development will be a great fit for the Northern Missouri REEC and the Missouri Ag Experiment Station and its mission.”

He is a two-time CAFNR alumnus with both his Bachelor’s and Master of Science in agricultural education from Mizzou. Case also received a Master of Business Administration from William Woods University. He also served in the United States Army.

“I believe in our land-grant mission of empowering people and strengthening our communities and I believe the REECs play a vital role in the application of research findings,” Case said. “In this position, I am looking forward to having the opportunity to be a leader in fulfilling that mission and serving agriculture.”

The NM-REEC encompasses three properties in northern Missouri: Cornett Farm in Linneus; Lee Greenley Jr. Memorial Farm in Novelty; and Thompson Farm in Spickard. Each has a unique focus and research program. Case has been part of research projects at the Greenley Farm over the years.

“I plan for the NM-REEC team to expand and build on a culture of research and innovation; increase our research and Extension presence at the field labs; and develop strategic partnerships within the industry, education, and the local community to foster innovation and entrepreneurship fitting with the University and CAFNR’s strategic plan, ‘Drive to Distinction,’” Case said.

He is a graduate of Agricultural Leadership of Tomorrow (ALOT) Class XII (2006-8) and recipient of the Outstanding Alumni Award in 2018 and Workhorse Award in 2009, and served as chairman of the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) from 2004-9 and was recognized for Outstanding Service to the group in 2010. Case is a lifetime member of FFA Alumni, and as a school board member in La Plata, Missouri, from 2009-15, he was responsible for the development of the La Plata R2 Agricultural Education program.

Case is also the owner and operator of Case Farms, a hay and row-crop farm in northern Missouri.