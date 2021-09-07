Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education meets on Wednesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Tri-County Board of Education will hold a meeting Wednesday evening, September 8, 2021, at the Jamesport school at 6 o’clock in the library.

The agenda includes COVID-19 response and planning, capital projects, CD investment, and maintenance equipment. New business topics include the Esser 3 Tutoring Program, fundraising requests, and information about a grant.

There will be a budget review, reports from the superintendent and principal, as well as public comment.

The Tri-County Board of Education meets in executive session Monday night regarding personnel.

Related