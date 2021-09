Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton’s Board of Adjustment has a hearing Tuesday evening regarding a variance request from a business.

El Nopal Mexican Restaurant seeks a 12-foot variance on the front yard setback requirement of 20 feet to allow an outdoor dining area to be constructed at their property at 1100 East 9th Street.

The public hearing on the request begins at 7 o’clock at Trenton City Hall.

