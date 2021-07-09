Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves purchase of 120 Chromebooks

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education accepted a proposal for remodeling the high school gym and multiple bids on July 8.

Secretary Heather Turner reports the gym remodeling proposal was from Kramer Contracting at an estimated cost of $108,230.

Bids accepted were from Graves for bread, Hiland Dairy for milk, and Landes and MFA for fuel. A bid was also accepted from SHI for the purchase of 120 Chromebooks for students at $30,718.80.

The board approved increases for daycare rates. No more information was available on that as of the afternoon of July 9.

Lunch prices were discussed, but no action was taken due to the continuation of the Seamless Summer option that allows all students free meals.

The board approved employee and student handbooks.

Bids will be sought for a $150,000 certificate of deposit that matures in August.

The board set the tax rate hearing for Tri-County R-7 for August 19th at 6 o’clock in the evening.

Related