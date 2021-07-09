Daviess County Junior Livestock Show announces swine show results

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Results have been announced from the July 8 swine show at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show of Gallatin.

The grand champion barrow was shown by Kaycee Vandiver, and the reserve champion was shown by Colby Gillespie.

The champion boar belonged to Brycen Whindham, and the reserve champion was shown by Graydee Rains. Rains was also the in-county champion.

Jaiden Rodenberg showed the grand champion gilt, and Chase Bowen had the reserve champion.

Macie Rodenberg received junior showmanship at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show Swine Show. Kayla Piatt received intermediate showmanship. Senior showmanship went to Megan Bottcher.

