Jamesport teenager ejected from motorcycle in high-speed crash in Trenton; cited for driving while intoxicated

Trenton Police report the operator of a motorcycle was injured when he was ejected from the bike while traveling on 7th Street in Trenton.

The police report said 19-year-old Brenton Lyle Odom of Jamesport was taken by Grundy County EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

Trenton police officer Jeff Spencer said it was Thursday, May 5, 2022, when Odom turned from Kavanaugh Street to head west on 7th then accelerated quickly, traveling at high speed, before losing control of the motorcycle. Odom was ejected and rolled some 82 feet. The motorcycle continued to skid approximately 220 feet before coming to a stop underneath the rear of a parked car on 7th Street. The owner of the car was listed as Paula Rae Munroe of 405 East 7th Street.

Two witnesses confirmed to police that the motorcycle was traveling at high speed. The motorcycle was demolished in the crash.

Brenton Odom was cited for allegedly driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and having no proof of financial responsibility.

Assisting the Trenton Police Department were Grundy County EMS, Trenton Fire Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.