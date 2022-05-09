Top academic students announced at North Mercer, Gallatin and Pleasant View R-6 Schools

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Top academic students were announced at Sunday’s commencement at the North Mercer School.

According to High School Principal Wes Guilkey, the Valedictorian is Tori Meinecke with a grade point average just above four; (4.011) and the Salutatorian at North Mercer is Kylie Gannon whose grade point average is nearly three-point nine six (3.957).

During senior class graduation Friday night at Gallatin High School, the Valedictorian was announced as Cloey Waterbury with the Salutatorian Faith Warner.

The top 8th-grade students at the Pleasant View R-6 School are Valedictorian Kruz Belvel and Salutatorian Nicholas Roberts.

The Eckert citizenship award was presented to Hayden Pipes.