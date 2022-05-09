Top academic students announced at North Mercer, Gallatin and Pleasant View R-6 Schools

Valedictorian and Salutatorian News Graphic
Top academic students were announced at Sunday’s commencement at the North Mercer School.

According to High School Principal Wes Guilkey, the Valedictorian is Tori Meinecke with a grade point average just above four; (4.011) and the Salutatorian at North Mercer is Kylie Gannon whose grade point average is nearly three-point nine six (3.957).

During senior class graduation Friday night at Gallatin High School, the Valedictorian was announced as Cloey Waterbury with the Salutatorian Faith Warner.

The top 8th-grade students at the Pleasant View R-6 School are Valedictorian Kruz Belvel and Salutatorian Nicholas Roberts.

The Eckert citizenship award was presented to Hayden Pipes.

