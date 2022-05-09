Grundy Electric Cooperative Foundation awards grants to area schools

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grants are funded by donations called Operation Round Up where members voluntarily round up their utility bills each month to fund grants to eligible entities.

Education grants were awarded to the school in Ridgeway at $872 and $873 for document cameras and STEM supplies; Cainsville School gets $819 for a laptop; North Harrison at Eagleville receives $900 for judging materials; South Harrison in Bethany, $824 for an audiometer; Trenton Middle School, $600 for STEM tools; Grundy County R-5 at Galt, $1,000 for an audiometer; Newtown-Harris $301 for a listening center; North Daviess of Jameson, $225 for Bunnicula Ready-to-Read Books; and Wayne Community Schools in Corydon, Iowa, $358 for scientific calculators.

Since 2005, the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. has awarded 778 grants totaling more than $466,000 to schools and community organizations.

The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant monies for education, health, and rural development. This area is within Grundy Electric Cooperative’s 12 county service area which includes Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties and portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri, and portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

Operation Round-Up allows GEC members and customers of the Public Water Supply District Number 1 of Grundy County to voluntarily “round up” their utility bill to the next even dollar. The PWSD Round-Up funds are disbursed solely to projects located in Grundy County. For an average of $6 per year, participating GEC members and PWSD #1 customers assist in funding local community projects.

The next grant application deadline is July 1, 2022. Qualified applicants must be a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization or other eligible entity and may apply for a grant by completing a grant application with supporting information. Grant applications are available on the Grundy Electric Cooperative website, or by calling Grundy Electric Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249, extension 23.