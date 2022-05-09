Obituary & Services: Bessie Elizabeth Custer

Bessie was born on April 19, 1942, to Herbert Hadley and Cynthia Louise (Dunlap) Baldridge near Harris, Missouri. On August 24, 1961, Bessie married John Wayne Custer in Milan and he survives of the home.

Also surviving are: one daughter Penny (Scott) Kent of Florida; one daughter-in-law, Amy Custer-Reynolds (Gary) of Oak Grove, Missouri; four grandchildren, Ryan Kent, Sean Kent, Licie (Alec) Hazen, Larry Blake Custer; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Blake Hazen; two sisters, Jenny (Bob) Detwiler of La Feria, TX, and Eva Danner Horton (Ray) of Chillicothe, Missouri, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bessie was preceded by: her parents; son, Larry Wayne Custer; brother, Dale Baldridge; Father and Mother-in-law, John and Laverne Custer, and brother-in-law, Larry Dean Custer.

Bessie grew up in the Milan area, graduating from Milan High School in 1960. She ran a daycare in her home for several years before working at the variety store for 9 years. She then worked as a bank teller at UMB Bank in Milan for 12 years. She was active in the Senior Center helping with fundraisers. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Milan, and the Milan Garden Club. Bessie enjoyed playing Facebook games and taking care of her flowers. Bessie enjoyed her hot tea and treat breaks every day. She also loved to travel and take cruises and visited many places, and especially loved her annual Branson birthday trip. She liked to play cards and go shopping. Bessie always hosted the family Mother’s Day gathering and loved baking cookies for the grandkids.

Funeral services for Bessie will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sullivan County Senior Center.