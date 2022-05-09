Audio: State of Missouri budgets near $4 million for NCMC campus projects

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

When the Missouri legislature approved the state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1st, State Senator Dan Hegeman says the money was included to benefit proposed projects for North Central Missouri College, one in Trenton and one at Savannah.

When contacted by KTTN, North Central Missouri College President Lenny Klaver reported the legislative-approved allocations include $1,670,000 to go toward a student center project on the campus in Trenton and $3,000,000 for the Savannah satellite campus construction.

Doctor Klaver said he was grateful for the funding authorized by the Missouri House and Senate with a special thanks to Senate Appropriations Chairman Dan Hegeman.

Senator Hegeman also reported money was included for infrastructure improvements across the state with lawmakers also budgeting funds for future needs.

All proposed funding, including the NCMC appropriations, are subject to approval by Governor Mike Parson and his signing of the state budget.