Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport Community Association will hold Octo-Boo-Fest in Downtown Jamesport on October 29th. Participants are invited to wear a costume and go trick or treating from 4 to 6 o’clock.

There will be hot dogs and hot apple cider. Individuals and organizations are welcome on October 29th.

Contact the Jamesport Community Association for more information on Octo-Boo-Fest at 660-684-6146 or email [email protected]