Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, October 1, 2022

Local News October 2, 2022 KTTN News
The highway patrol reports two Browning residents, 37-year-old Chad Hill and 39-year-old Paula Foster, were arrested Saturday morning in Adair County. Both were accused of felony possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and were taken to the Adair County Jail.

Two Kirksville residents, Hunter Sala and Emma Williams, both 18 years old, were arrested Saturday night in Sullivan County. Both were accused of possessing 11 to 35 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Sala was accused of speeding. The patrol said both occupants of the vehicle were released.

