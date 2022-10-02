Hy-Vee deploys disaster relief fleet to Florida

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Hy-Vee, Inc. deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hy-Vee employees departed this morning from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny, Iowa, in several of the company’s response vehicles with supplies and food to assist with providing up to 1 million meals.

The fleet that has been dispatched to Florida includes Hy-Vee’s mobile command center, Hy-Vee’s mobile water system (which includes a tank and pump trailer), two Hy-Vee rapid response pickup trucks, and 9 Hy-Vee semis filled with water, ice, snacks, cleaning supplies and protein.

Hy-Vee’s disaster relief team is working with local emergency responders, food banks, and non-profits to assist with efforts specifically in Port Charlotte and Bradenton, Florida. The team will also be working with Operation BBQ Relief to help provide up to 1 million meals to those responding to the disaster as well as impacted residents in Florida.

The caravan includes 23 Hy-Vee employees who will take part in the company’s 12-day response effort.