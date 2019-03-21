IRS offering free March 28 webinar: Understanding how to do a ‘Paycheck Checkup’

The Internal Revenue Service will provide a free online, web-based information session in two languages on Thursday, March 28, 2019, to help people understand how to do a ‘Paycheck Checkup.’

Doing a Paycheck Checkup means checking tax withholding using the IRS Withholding Calculator and making any necessary adjustments to avoid having too little or too much tax withheld from paychecks.

The webinar is part of a continuing effort by the IRS to share information with taxpayers and partners to help people review their tax withholding, especially if they have already filed and noticed a significant change to their tax refund or amount owed brought about by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) enacted in 2017. The TCJA lowered tax rates, increased standard deductions, suspended personal exemptions, increased the Child Tax Credit and limited or discontinued deductions.

Sooner is better

The IRS urges all taxpayers to do a “Paycheck Checkup” now so that if a withholding adjustment is needed, there is more time for withholding to happen evenly during the rest of the year. Waiting means there are fewer pay periods to withhold the necessary federal tax – so the change in withholding from each remaining paycheck will be more.

Reviewing withholding is especially important if people did a Paycheck Checkup in 2018 and adjusted their withholding during the middle or late in the year. Another review early this year can help make sure they’re having the right amount withheld for the rest of 2019.

The Withholding Calculator is an accurate, simple way for most taxpayers to determine their correct withholding amount. The tool allows taxpayers to enter their expected 2019 income, deductions, adjustments, and credits – including the Child Tax Credit.

Webinar helps diagnose who needs a ‘Paycheck Checkup’

The two 60-minute webinars, one in English and one in Spanish, include a special Q&A session. The sessions cover the basics of using the online IRS Withholding Calculator and detail the different situations that may require taxpayers to adjust their withholding, including those who:

Had a large tax refund or tax bill for 2018 when they filed their tax return this year.

Adjusted their tax withholding in the middle or later part of 2018.

Had a major life change this year.

Are a two-income family.

Have two or more jobs at the same time or only work part of the year.

Claim credits like the Child Tax Credit.

Have dependents age 17 or older.

Itemized deductions in the past.

Have a high income or a complex tax return.

Register to attend either language version of this webinar on March 28; the Spanish webinar starts at 11 a.m. Eastern and the English webinar begins at 2 p.m. Eastern. It is recommended attendees log in 10 minutes prior to the start time. Closed captioning will be available. Find previous archived webinars on www.irsvideos.gov.