MoDOT seeking input on I-229 double-decker bridge in St. Joseph

Due to flooding along the Missouri River, the Missouri Department of Transportation is postponing its public open house. Originally scheduled for March 26, the open house will be held April 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center. Flood waters are expected to crest soon allowing more members of the community to participate safely at the later date.

MoDOT and its local partners are seeking input from residents on a series of alternatives for the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge in downtown St. Joseph. The extensive set of potential alternatives range from rehabilitating the current structure to removing the highway and replacing with alternative routes.

The Double-Decker currently carries traffic through the heart of St. Joseph along the Missouri River. The mile-long structure is nearing the point where decisions will need to be made about how it can contribute to the future vitality of the area. The study currently underway is examining potential options for the future of the bridge and the traffic it carries.

Because any alternative, including repairing the existing bridge, will require significant tax dollars, MoDOT has been reaching out to stakeholders for months to collect ideas and suggestions. MoDOT is working with the community to consider how the city and the bridge work together today and how residents want the city to grow and develop over the next 60 years.

MoDOT is inviting the public to participate in an interactive open-house style meeting to review and rate potential alternatives. There will be no formal presentation. Attendees may come any time during the open house and will have an opportunity to study and assess each of the nearly 20 alternatives in depth as well as ask questions of the project team.

The open house will now take place on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center at 1502 McArthur Drive in St. Joseph. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to register at THIS LINK.

For more information, contact Marcia Johnson (816-387-2495) or Jenna Keyes (816-387-2492)