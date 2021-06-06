Iowa resident injured after being ejected from motorcycle

An elderly Iowa resident received serious injuries when the motorcycle he was operating hit a unit being towed by another motorcycle on Saturday morning north of Polo.

Eighty-year-old Thomas Wiarda of Ackley, Iowa, was taken to Liberty Hospital. The driver of the other motorcycle, 72-year old Janice Tersehn of Aplington, Iowa, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened four miles north of Polo on Highway 13 as both motorcycles were northbound when the bike operated by Tersehn slowed for traffic when its towed unit was hit by Wiarda, ejecting him from the bike. The motorcycle operated by Tersehn came to rest on the east side of the roadway

Damage was listed as extensive to the motorcycle operated by Wiarda, but none to the other motorcycle.

The patrol said Tersehn was wearing safety equipment, but Wiarda was not.