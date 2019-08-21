Investigation by authorities reveals cause of death for Randy Constant

A farmer and former Chillicothe school board member sentenced to 122 months in federal prison Friday for a 142 million dollar grain fraud scheme has died.

Officers were sent to conduct a well-being check and upon arrival, Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples and Livingston County Coroner Scott Lindley report Randy Constant was found deceased inside a residence in the 1600 block of Webster Street in Chillicothe on Monday evening from an apparent suicide.

Livingston County Coroner Scott Lindley reports Randy Constant’s death Monday evening was a suicide caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. The autopsy was conducted at the University of Missouri School of Medicine and Department of Pathology at Columbia and confirmed the cause of death on Tuesday.

The Chillicothe Police, Emergency Services, and Lindley conducted the investigation.

Constant was sentenced to prison in the United States District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Missouri Net previously reported he pleaded guilty in federal court in Iowa in December to one count of wire fraud.

Constant admitted the grain fraud scheme totaled more than 142 million dollars and that he mislead customers into thinking they were buying certified organic grain when it was not organic.

A funeral service for Chillicothe resident Randall “Randy” Jay Constant will be Friday morning at 10 o’clock at the United Methodist Church of Chillicothe.

Visitation is Thursday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock at the church with interment in the Wheeling Cemetery.

Survivors in the area include his wife Pam of the home as well as mother JoAnn Constant and brother Gary Constant, both of Chillicothe.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chillicothe United Methodist Church Beds for Children Ministry, with checks made payable to the United Methodist Church of Chillicothe, in care of the Lindley Funeral Home of Chillicothe.