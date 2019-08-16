Audio: Northwest Missouri businessman to be sentenced Friday for $142 Million grain fraud scheme

A northwest Missouri businessman and former school board member will learn his fate today (Friday) when he’s sentenced for a 142-million dollar grain fraud scheme.

Sixty-one-year-old Randy Constant is a prominent businessman in northwest Missouri and is also a former Chillicothe School Board member. Constant pleaded guilty in December in Federal court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to one count of wire fraud. Constant is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court in Cedar Rapids this (Friday) morning.

Constant admits the grain fraud scheme misled customers into thinking they were buying certified organic grain when it was not organic. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.