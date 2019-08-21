Man charged in Diemel brothers case now faces charges in Kansas

The Braymer man charged with felony tampering with a motor vehicle, first degree, in connection with the disappearance of two Wisconsin brothers now faces charges in Kansas.

Multiple news sources report Garland “Joey” Nelson has been charged in Bourbon County, Kansas with endangering the food supply and is scheduled to appear in court there September 4th.

Nelson allegedly transported 35 calves from his family farm in Missouri to a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas in May without health papers. Kansas farmer David Foster has been reported as saying the 35 calves brought to his farm were sick. Nelson and Foster bought 131 calves together, but 96 died.

Nelson is accused of driving Nicholas and Justin Diemel’s rental truck to a commuter lot near Holt after the brothers drove the truck to Nelson’s farm at Braymer July 21st on business to discuss cattle. He is being held in Caldwell County without bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on the tampering with a motor vehicle charge September 16th at 9 am.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish previously reported human remains were found at the Nelson farm July 30th, and they still have not yet been identified.

Earlier this month, a Wisconsin judge declared the Diemels legally dead.